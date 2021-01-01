Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm split

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have confirmed that they've broken up.

The Selling Sunset stars, who publicly announced their relationship over the summer, both released statements via Instagram about their decision to part ways.

"I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships," the former Days of Our Lives star wrote. "It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

The real estate agent added that Oppenheim remains her "best friend" and the two parted ways due to their "ideas for family ultimately not being aligned".

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," Oppenheim wrote on his Instagram Stories, adding that they had "different wants regarding a family".