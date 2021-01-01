Keanu Reeves took Drew Barrymore on motorcycle ride for 16th birthday

Drew Barrymore has recalled riding on the back of Keanu Reeves' motorcycle on her 16th birthday.

The 46-year-old actress asked The Matrix Resurrections actor, her co-star in 1986 TV movie Babes in Toyland, if she could ask him about a moment they shared in Los Angeles when he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday.

"I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday and you came in - this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change please let me know - you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life," the Golden Globe winner recalled.

"We went and you took me on the ride of my life. And I was so free, I was such a free human being. And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy. I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling."

The 57-year-old thought for a minute but could not recall the moment, but described riding a motorcycle as "thrilling" and connected the sense of freedom that comes with riding to his love of acting.

"I love what happens after someone says 'action'. We begin and we're in the moment. We might have prepared a lot and we have our past and history and what we're trying to do in the story we're trying to tell, but that moment of 'action' or 'let's begin'," Reeves concluded.