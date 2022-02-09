Andrew Lloyd Webber temporarily closes Cinderella musical amid Covid-19 spike

Andrew Lloyd Webber has temporarily closed his West End musical Cinderella amid the rise of Covid-19 cases in the U.K.



The theatre mogul announced on social media on Tuesday that he had scrapped performances of the London musical until February 2022 for the safety of the cast, crew and audiences as the Omicron variant of the virus sweeps through the country.



"I am absolutely devastated that Cinderella has to temporarily close," he began his statement. "My life has been devoted to musical theatre. Once again, this wretched virus has put paid to the joy of entertaining audiences, something that I hold so dear.



"Sadly this is the right thing to do, not just for the safety of our cast, musicians and backstage crew, but for the quality of the show we give our audiences who travel long distances and make significant investments to come and see us.



"Rest assured, Cinderella will re-open as soon as this wave is licked and we know we can give our audiences the fantastic time they deserve."



The musical, penned by Promising Young Woman writer and director Emerald Fennell, are currently suspended until 9 February 2022. However, the team are "passionately committed" to re-opening sooner if the Covid-19 situation permits.



Cinderella began previews in June but performances were indefinitely scrapped just before the opening night in July. It ultimately opened in mid-August.



It is the latest theatre production to halt shows amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. Earlier this week, the Broadway jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill was closed permanently as a result of the spike.