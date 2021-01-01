Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee pause wedding planning

Jenna Dewan has revealed that she and fiancé Steve Kazee have paused planning their wedding.

Speaking with E!'s Daily Pop, the 41-year-old actress explained that she and Kazee have "kind of paused" organising their big day as the ever-changing Covid-19 situation has made it difficult to plan ahead.

"Only in the sense of... here we are again, you know? Can we gather? How safe is it? Where will we gather?" the Step Up star explained, referencing the recent spike in Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. "So we're going to take our time, we're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there."

Dewan admitted waiting longer for their big day is "hard" but ultimately she wants to plan a "beautiful" event, no matter the size of the guest list.

"I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment," she concluded. "It is what it is. We'll get there when we get there."

Dewan began dating the Once actor in October 2018 and they announced their engagement in February 2020. Their son Callum was born in March last year.