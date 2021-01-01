Ken Jeong and Joel McHale's New Year's Eve special cancelled over Covid-19 surge

Fox officials have cancelled their upcoming New Year's Eve Toast & Roast, hosted by Joel McHale and Ken Jeong.

The New Year's Eve celebration special was cancelled due to the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in New York City.

"While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards," a Fox spokesman told Deadline. "We will not be moving forward with Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in New York. The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance."

The former Community co-stars were set to host the event for the second consecutive year. Fox officials have yet to announce a replacement program in the slot.

According to Deadline, officials at rival network ABC are waiting for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to announce his plans for 31 December later this week before deciding whether or not to host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.