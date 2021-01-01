Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin split after nine years of marriage

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are getting divorced after nine years of marriage.

The Think Like A Man actress and Hollywood producer released a joint statement to press outlets on Tuesday to confirm that they had parted ways.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," they said, reports People. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

According to documents obtained by E! News, Franklin filed for divorce from the Shazam! actress on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences. He stated that they've been separated since August and requested that neither party receive spousal support. Good, 40, is yet to respond in court.

Good and Franklin met on the set of 2011 movie Jumping the Broom and got married in Malibu, California in June 2012.