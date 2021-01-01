Larry David calls Christmas an 'environmental disaster'

Larry David hates Christmas as it upsets his normal routine and is "an environmental disaster".

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star, who was raised Jewish, wrote an essay for the Air Mail newsletter detailing his hatred of all holidays, especially Christmas.

"I'm a creature of habit and can't tolerate anything that throws me off my normal routine. That's why I detest all holidays, but none as much as Christmas," he griped.

"There's the loathsome music. The movies with their ridiculous, treacly sentiments. The presents - thinking about them, shopping for them (never without resentment), and the attendant pile of garbage that accumulates from opening them, an environmental disaster simultaneously taking place in living rooms across the country."

The Seinfeld co-creator also wrote that he hates the false camaraderie of the season.

"There's also the faux bonhomie and nonsensical holiday spirit that dissolves the next day as quickly as an Alka-Seltzer. And let's not forget the barrage of 'Merry Christmas!'s and 'Happy holidays!' that must be returned like unwanted 'I love you's," David added.

Therefore, instead of visiting family and friends on Christmas Day, he has come up with his own "cherished yearly ritual" - ordering a takeaway Chinese meal and eating it on his own.

By signing off with the phrase, "God bless us every one! Happy holidays!" he then showed that his new tradition may have cured his antipathy to Christmas.