James Franco addresses strained relationship with 'closest work friend' Seth Rogen

James Franco has addressed his strained relationship with his collaborator and longtime friend Seth Rogen.



The 43-year-old actor gave his first in-depth interview about the sexual misconduct allegations made against him in early 2018 on The Jess Cagle Podcast on Wednesday.



In the lengthy chat, he also fielded questions about his longtime collaboration with Rogen, with who he has regularly worked since they co-starred on Freaks and Geeks in 1999.



"I absolutely love Seth Rogen... I love Seth Rogen. I worked with him for 20 years. We didn't have one fight for 20 years. Not one fight. He was my absolute closest work friend, collaborator. We just gelled," The Disaster Artist star explained.



Rogen was asked about their partnership in an interview with The Sunday Times in May and he said he had no plans to work with Franco "right now". He also admitted the allegations "changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic".



Responding to his comments, the 127 Hours actor admitted the remarks were "hurtful" but true.



"What he said is true, we aren't working together right now and we don't have any plans to work together," the director continued. "Of course, it was hurtful in context but I get it. He had to answer for me because I was silent and I don't want that.



"That's why it's one of the main reasons I wanted to talk to you today: I don't want Seth or my brother (Dave Franco) or anyone to have to answer for me anymore."



In the interview, Franco admitted to sleeping with students of his now-defunct acting school and having a sex addiction.