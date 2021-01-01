Kate Winslet 'cried' when she met Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time since lockdown

Kate Winslet cried when she met her old pal Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time in three years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The pair were in their early twenties when they starred together in 1997's Titanic and they went on to play a married couple in the 2008 movie Revolutionary Road.

They have remained good friends - but like many around the world, the pandemic kept them apart as Winslet lives in her native U.K. while DiCaprio was stuck in the U.S. However, they had a tearful reunion in Los Angeles recently - their first in three years.

"I couldn't stop crying," Winslet told The Guardian of the meeting. "I've known him for half my life! It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch-up.

"We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of Covid. He's my friend, my really close friend. We're bonded for life."

The Mare of Easttown star couldn't resist roasting her Titanic co-star in the interview, however, about their respective responses to the tough conditions they experienced as young actors filming James Cameron's watery historical epic.

"It wasn’t pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together," she said of the experience. "Though he had way more days off than I ever bl**dy did. I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it."