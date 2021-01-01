Nicole Kidman claims she struggled to be cast due to her age

Nicole Kidman has claimed she has struggled to be cast in projects due to her age.



During an interview with DuJour magazine, the 54-year-old actress spoke out about casting decisions for women aged over 40.



"There's a consensus in the industry that as a female actor, at about 40, you're done," the Nine Perfect Strangers star shared. "I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, 'You're past your due date,' but I've had times where you're turned down and the door is shut on you."



Kidman explained that her latest film, Being the Ricardos - which follows the marriage of actress Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz - is about the phenomenon.



"It's definitely changing and moving. But that's what Being the Ricardos is about," she said, adding that to survive in the industry "you've got to have a thick skin."