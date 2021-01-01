Olivia Munn and John Mulaney confirm arrival of first child

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have confirmed the arrival of their first child by sharing a snap of the baby on social media.



Reports emerged last week suggesting that the actors welcomed a son on 24 November in Los Angeles but they did not confirm the report until Christmas weekend. Both Olivia and John shared the same photo of the newborn snuggling up to a blanket on Instagram and revealed his name in their respective captions.



"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hi?p Mulaney. Happy Holidays," The Newsroom star wrote, while the Saturday Night Live writer shared, "Meet Malcolm Hi?p Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."



The Emmy winner announced his separation from wife Anna Marie Tendler in May after almost seven years of marriage. Shortly after, the comedian and actress went public with their relationship.



John officially announced that he and Olivia were expecting a child during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September. In the interview, he expressed his excitement about becoming a father.



"In the spring I went to Los Angeles, where I met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he said. "And now we're having a baby. We're both really happy."