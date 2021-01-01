Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto and Reese Witherspoon lead tributes to Jean-Marc Vallée

Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto and Reese Witherspoon have paid tribute to director Jean-Marc Vallée following the news of his death.



It was announced on Monday that the 58-year-old, who was best known for Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies, had died unexpectedly at his cabin outside of Quebec City over Christmas weekend. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.



McConaughey and Leto - who both won Oscars for 2013's Dallas Buyers Club - paid tribute to the filmmaker on social media after the announcement.



"With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver," the Interstellar actor wrote on Instagram. "He didn't romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic - from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye."



His co-star Leto wrote, "A filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful movie called Dallas Buyers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious."



Witherspoon, who worked with Vallée on Wild and Big Little Lies, shared a variety of photos showing their friendship on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My heart is broken. My friend. I love you... I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the fading light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean-Marc."



Her Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern also added tributes, with Dern calling him "our beloved friend" and Kidman revealing she was "shattered" by the news.



"He was at the center of my creative universe and I can’t overstate his significance to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me," the Australian star wrote. "I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human."