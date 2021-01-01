Amber Heard names dog after Australian politician Barnaby Joyce

Amber Heard has named her dog after the Australian politician with whom she got embroiled in an animal importation case in 2015.

The 35-year-old actress shared a photo of her hugging her new pup on Twitter on Sunday with the caption, "Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce!"

The pup's new name references Heard's 2015 dispute with the Australian government after she and then-husband Johnny Depp brought their two dogs to the country without following its strict animal quarantine guidelines.

Joyce, 54, was Agriculture Minister and is currently the Deputy Prime Minister of the country. At the time, he told the couple to "b**ger off back to the United States" after the incident went to court. Depp later called the politician a "sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia" before Heard pleaded guilty to providing false information on her passenger card when she arrived with the two Yorkshire terriers. The actors were also fined and forced to film a public apology video.

"I get a real sense of accomplishment that I'm still in her head long after I've forgotten about them," Joyce told The Australian about the Aquaman star naming her dog after him. "Obviously, I now rate above Johnny Depp."