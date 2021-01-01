Cynthia Nixon was 'very reluctant' to join And Just Like That...

Cynthia Nixon was "very reluctant" to join the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That...



Speaking to the Herald Sun, the 55-year-old actress opened up about her decision to join the reboot after being approached by showrunners.



"I really didn't think I was going to do it. I was very reluctant," the Emmy winner explained. "But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica (Parker), (writer and creator) Michael Patrick King and Kristin (Davis), about the things that I couldn't go back without - a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series - they were on board."



"I was floored by how hard everybody listened and how collaboratively we worked together to not just redecorate the house but to build a whole new house, one that had us in it but new characters, too," she continued, adding that she wanted the series to be grounded in modern times.



Nixon also noted that the characters are in their fifties and thus are going through menopause, which is usually the "punchline of a lot of jokes". However, she said that period of life affords women the opportunity to "focus on themselves" and figure out who they are.



"I'm very proud of the original series - despite it being occasionally tone-deaf on race and gender - but Sex and the City gave me an adult career. And I'll always be grateful for that," she added.