Emma Watson recalls having crush on Tom Felton while filming Harry Potter

Emma Watson has recalled having her first crush on co-star Tom Felton while filming Harry Potter.



In a new clip from the upcoming special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the 31-year-old actress remembered falling for Felton during on-set schooling.



"I walked into the room where we were having tutoring," she said in the clip. "The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don't know how to say it - I just fell in love with him."



The UN Women Goodwill Ambassador admitted that she would look for the 34-year-old's number on the call sheet and get excited about seeing him that day. However, she recalled their three-year age difference making him think of her as his "little sister". The Harry Potter co-stars never dated but Felton recalled knowing she had taken a liking to him.



"I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, 'Yeah, she had a crush on you,'" the Rise of the Planet of the Apes star recalled.



"I became very protective over her. Yeah, I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day," he continued. "There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship."