Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19

Hugh Jackman has tested positive for Covid-19.



The 53-year-old actor announced his diagnosis in a video posted on Instagram and assured his fans that he has mild symptoms.



"Hey, good morning. So I just want you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid," the actor said while sporting a black face mask. "My symptoms are like a cold - I've got a bit of a scratchy throat and a runny nose, but I'm fine."



Jackman, who currently stars in Broadway's The Music Man, said he plans to do "everything" he can to get better so he can return to the production.



"As soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back on stage headed to River City. I just wanted you to hear it from me," he concluded. "Please stay safe. Be healthy. Be kind."



Earlier this month, the X-Men star shared that he had received a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on 5 December. Last week, Jackman's co-star Sutton Foster also tested positive for the virus.



Following Jackman's diagnosis, show officials announced on Tuesday that performances of the musical will be cancelled until 1 January.