Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalise divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have finalised their divorce, more than a decade after their separation.

A filing with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday formally ended their marriage, according to TMZ. The former couple had the divorce signed off by a private judge earlier this month, but the agreement had to be entered into the court system by a sitting judge, and this only happened after Christmas.

The couple split back in 2011 when it emerged The Terminator star had fathered a son, Joseph, with the family's housekeeper more than 14 years before. The divorce reportedly took so long to finalise due to a complicated property settlement and Arnold and Maria's lack of urgency in settling matters, as they both remain friends and have family gatherings with their four children.

The actor-turned-politician, who served as California's Governor, married journalist Maria, a scion of the Kennedy family, in 1986. They share four adult children - Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24. The actor's other son Joseph is also 24.

According to TMZ, they split their $400 million (£298 million) fortune roughly equally and did not have a prenuptial agreement.