Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about embracing hair loss

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about embracing her hair loss after being diagnosed with alopecia.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 50-year-old actress addressed living with the autoimmune disorder, which attacks hair follicles and causes baldness.

"Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something," the Red Table Talk host captioned the video. "Me and this alopecia are going to be friends ... period!"

Smith showed off a new bald strip that has appeared on the top of her head and admitted it was going to be harder to cover up than other patches of hair loss.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that," she said, pointing at a small bald line. "So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide... So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."

She ended by joking that she was going to fill the line in with rhinestones and make herself "a little crown".

The actress was first diagnosed with the condition in 2018. At the time, she spoke about how her diagnosis was emotionally challenging but she learned to embrace it.

"Even in my fear... I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people," she said at the time. "People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day. When I looked at it from the perspective it really did settle me."