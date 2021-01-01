Obsessed fan charged after showing up at Kylie Jenner's home

An obsessed fan has been hit with two criminal charges after violating a restraining order by showing up at Kylie Jenner's Beverly Hills home.

Prosecutors charged Jrue Mesgan with one count of violating a protective order and one count of violating a court order, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Both charges are misdemeanours.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that Mesgan was arrested on Sunday after he called at the gate at Kylie's home in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighbourhood.

A security guard spotted him and called the police. He was then arrested for misdemeanour violation of a court order and was held on $20,000 (£14,800) bail.

Mesgan has reportedly been to the house several times over the last few months trying to see the cosmetics mogul, so she obtained the order specifying he must stay away from her home - an order he is accused of violating.

He is not the first alleged stalker Kim Kardashian's younger half-sister has had problems with, as earlier this month, a 23-year-old man tried to arrive at her house with flowers and ask for her hand in marriage. However, he approached the wrong house and was arrested for misdemeanour trespassing.