Chrishell Stause jokes about fertility following Jason Oppenheim split

Chrishell Stause has joked about her fertility one week after her split from Jason Oppenheim.

In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old reality star shared a photo of her wearing a cheetah-print bikini while using an outdoor shower in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Well these eggs aren't going to fertilize themselves," the real estate agent wrote in the caption with laughing emojis. "Or maybe they will...who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on."

Fellow Selling Sunset stars praised the snap in the comments, including Emma Hernan, who wrote, "DAMN GIRL YOU SO HOT I JUST GOT A SUNBURN LOOKING AT MY PHONE. (I) will be expecting aloe Vera as my bday present now. Thanks."

Stause announced her split from the Oppenheim Group co-founder last week and explained that they broke up because they had different ideas about starting a family.

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," she wrote in a social media statement.

"Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes," she continued. "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."

Oppenheim confirmed the reason in his own statement, explaining that they "have different wants regarding a family".

The Selling Sunset co-stars confirmed they were dating in July.