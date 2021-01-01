Nicole Kidman shuts down 'sexist' question about ex-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman recently shut down a "sexist" question relating to her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

During an interview for her latest film, Being the Ricardos, the 54-year-old actress described the relationship between her character, actress Lucille Ball, and her husband Desi Arnaz.

"It's about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn't work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it's not a happy ending," the actress told The Guardian. "This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that's really gorgeous.

"You can't make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you're going to fall in love with someone who isn't going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that's all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."

The interviewer asked the Nine Perfect Strangers star "with exquisite care" whether or not her comments related to her marriage with the Mission: Impossible actor.

"Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that's, honestly, so long ago that that isn't in this equation. So no," she replied. "And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I'm not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, 'Give me my life. In its own right.'"

Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001 and share two adopted children, Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26.