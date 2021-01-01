Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez get matching tattoos

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez have got matching rose tattoos.



The 29-year-old model-turned-actress showed off her new ink on Instagram, stretching up her arm to show off the new piece on her rib cage.



Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang, real name Keith McCurdy, shared a video on his account in which the Paper Towns star poses topless.



"Matching for @caradelevingne," he captioned the post. "I had so much fun making these tattoos - thanks for always trusting me Cara. fyi (for your information) I didn't tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."



Hours earlier, McCurdy posted a moody black-and-white image of Gomez bearing the same design - a dripping pink rose with Roman numerals - on the back of her neck. The New York-based artist has not divulged any details behind the mysterious design.



Delevingne has gotten multiple tattoos over the last few years, including a diamond placed on her upper ear, a serpent wrapped around her left hand, and her mother's name - Pandora - on her bicep.



Gomez and Delevingne, who have been friends for several years, are currently in New York filming the second season of TV comedy Only Murders in the Building. The former model joins Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin as a series regular for the next batch of episodes.