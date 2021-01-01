Palm Springs International Film Festival cancelled due to Covid-19 surge

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been cancelled due to a surge in cases of Covid-19.



The organisers of the California film festival released a statement on Wednesday announcing the upcoming event's cancellation.



"Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17," the statement reads. "This follows the cancellation of the January 6 Film Awards. After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers, and staff."



The organisation stated that their ShortFest is still slated to go ahead in June, but an in-person festival and awards ceremony will not return until January 2023.



"The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year's honorees with details to follow," the statement continued. "The festival will announce juried award winners from the official selection on January 15 via press release and social media."



The Palm Springs International Film Society first cancelled the accompanying awards ceremony on 20 December, noting that it is "one of the largest events in the film world with 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff in the room" and it would not be possible to be Covid-19 safe.



Honorees that have already been announced for the event include Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, and Nicole Kidman.