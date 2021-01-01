George R. R. Martin 'loves' Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon

George R.R. Martin has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.



The 73-year-old Song of Ice and Fire author discussed the series on his blog, noting that it is one of IMDb's most anticipated shows in 2022.



"That's a hell of a list to be at the top of, too. Amazon's new Tolkien series? Neil Gaiman's SANDMAN? Marvel shows? STAR WARS shows?" the author wrote. "Good Company."



The novelist admitted that he is "pretty eagerly" anticipating the series, revealing that he has seen a rough cut of the pilot episode.



"Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book). Also ... mum's the word now, don't tell anyone... I've seen a rough cut of the first episode," he continued. "And loved it. It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral... just the way I like my epic fantasy."



"(Showrunners) Ryan (Condal) and Miguel (Sapochnik) have done an amazing job, and the cast... just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when... but no, that would be telling)," Martin added. "I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed."



House of the Dragon, which stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith, is expected to be released "sometime in 2022", according to HBO.