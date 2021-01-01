Jack Osbourne engaged to Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne is engaged to his girlfriend Aree Gearhart.



The TV star revealed on Instagram on Thursday that he popped the question to interior designer Aree after more than two years of dating and she accepted his proposal.



"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her," he wrote beside a selfie of the happy couple, with her ring on clear display. "She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now (sic)."



His mother Sharon Osbourne shared the same snap on her Instagram account and praised her son's new fiancée.



"Ozzy and I couldn't be happier and more proud of our son Jack's engagement to Aree Gearhart," she wrote. "We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness."



Jack was previously married to Lisa Stelly between 2012 and 2018 and they share three children. He has been dating Aree since September 2019 after reportedly meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya.



The star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, but has continued to pursue a career as a fitness and travel broadcaster, having risen to fame on his parents' reality show, The Osbournes.