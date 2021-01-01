Steve Martin recalls meeting Betty White for the first time

Steve Martin has recalled meeting Betty White for the first time in the 1970s.

Ahead of the actress' 100th birthday on 17 January, the 76-year-old comedian remembered running into White at one of his comedy shows.

"In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles," the Only Murders in the Building star tweeted. "Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line."

"I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: 'I'm so honored to meet you both.' And then I said, 'Isn't Linda great?'" he continued in a second tweet. "She said, 'We came to see you.' I said, 'Why?' 'Because we heard you were funny.' I was elated."

Several other stars have sung The Golden Girls actress' praises, including her The Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds, who told People he has been a fan of hers "for as long as I can remember".

"I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her cast mates," the Deadpool star joked, adding that White is "a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men."