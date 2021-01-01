Ariana Grande improvised some of the lyrics to Don't Look Up song

Ariana Grande was responsible for some of the funniest lyrics in her Don't Look Up song.

In Adam McKay's new satire, the Side to Side hitmaker plays pop star Riley Bena, who performs the song, Just Look Up, to encourage people to accept that a planet-destroying comet is heading towards Earth.

The song begins as a simple pop ballad but becomes a parody towards the end, with Ariana singing in the final chorus: "Just look up

Turn off that s**t Box News, 'Cause you're about to die soon everybody..."

In a featurette for Netflix, McKay revealed that Ariana was responsible for those lyrics and came up with them spontaneously as they put the track together.

"Ariana most certainly could improvise, in fact, her best improv was when she sang the song for the first time," he said. "She's the one who added all that stuff about, 'We're all gonna die, turn off that s**t Box News'. That was her riffing on the first scratch track of the melody line, and the second I heard it, I was like, 'Oh, that's going in the movie.'

"That might be one of my favourite moments in the movie. Where you have pretty much the biggest pop star in the world singing beautifully 'we're all gonna die.' Every time I see it, it's just this hilarious cognitive dissonance."

Ariana sings on the track with Kid Cudi, who plays Riley's famous boyfriend. They star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep in the film, which is streaming on Netflix now.