Vanessa Hudgens makes vision boards instead of New Year's resolutions

Vanessa Hudgens prefers to make vision boards instead of New Year's resolutions.

While many people like to write down their goals for the year each January, in an interview for Glamour magazine, The Princess Switch actress explained that she likes to spend time visualising her desires and dreams.

"I am a very big vision board gal. I try to always make one at the beginning of the year, just to have a visual reference of everything that I'm trying to accomplish," she told the publication, noting that she keeps her vision board in her bedroom. "But New Year's resolutions, I don't know. I'm like, 'If there's something that I want to change about my life, just do it.'"

Vanessa had a busy 2021 promoting projects such as tick, tick...BOOM! and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. She is currently filming the TV series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, and is really enjoying the variety of work she is taking on.

"That's the way I want it. I love what I do and I feel like I'm entering a new chapter of my career," the 33-year-old shared. "If I'm passionate about (a project), then it doesn't feel like work, especially when you're surrounding yourself with people that you love and doing things that you are in love with; it's a win-win."