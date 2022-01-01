Javier Bardem suspects children will continue his acting legacy

Javier Bardem suspects his and Penelope Cruz's kids will follow in their footsteps - as predicted by Al Pacino.

Bardem comes from a famous Spanish acting family, with his mother Pilar, who died in July, a major star in his native Spain.

He and Cruz have two kids and they're already showing signs they're set for screen or stage, with Pacino even tipping his son for stardom while he was still in the womb.

"Well, they're very expressive and like to communicate, so it's a possibility," he told The Guardian. "I remember when Penélope was pregnant with Leonardo, we went out to dinner in New York after the premiere of (the 2010 film) Biutiful. And God - otherwise known as Al Pacino - said hi to us and we asked him to bless the belly. I said: 'I hope he's not an actor', and Pacino said, 'Yeah, right.' Then there was a silence and he looked at me and said smiling, 'I hope he is.'"

The star is still coming to terms with losing his mother, who was also a noted activist, and wants to live up to her memory.

"Every decision I make now, I think: 'Would this make my mother proud?' And if not, I immediately reject it. That's a powerful legacy to leave, but she was a very powerful person," he explained.

"In 1960s Spain, it was a very hard time to be a woman, especially divorced with three kids and an actress. You were referred to as a prostitute," he said of how his mum confounded critics to become a household name.

And he believes she is key to his success, as he was wayward at school before he began acting, and his mother told him: "If you're going to dedicate yourself to this craft, respect it deeply for the surname you're carrying."