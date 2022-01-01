Kate Winslet hopes Mare of Easttown changes views of women on screen

Kate Winslet was shocked by the reaction to her unglamorous appearance in Mare of Easttown and hopes it is a "tipping point" for how people talk about actresses' appearances.

In the show, Kate plays Marianne 'Mare' Sheehan, a small-town detective who also looks after her children and grandson - meaning she often appeared rundown and tired - sparking intense comments over her lack of vanity in immersing herself in the role.

However, the Titanic star felt irked by the positive as well as negative comments, as she felt she was just doing her job.

"The discussion about how Mare looked blew my mind," she told The Guardian. "People were asking, 'Did she gain weight? Didn't she look frumpy? Wasn't that brave of her?' But why should that be brave? I suppose because it's not how leading actresses are represented. Maybe Mare will be the tipping point, and we're going to stop scrutinising women on screen quite so much."

The 46-year-old went on to hail 2021 as a golden year for more mature actresses, as her Emmy Awards win was matched by fellow Brit Olivia Colman, who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Crown.

"Middle-aged women have long been underestimated, disrespected and disregarded in the film and television community, and now that's changing," she added. "Look at the actresses who won at the Emmys. None of us were in our 20s by any means, and that's cool! I feel way cooler as a fortysomething actress than I ever imagined I would."

Talking about the lengths she went to make Mare realistic, Kate revealed, "We were always saying on set: 'That's too TV. Keep it real.' I'd constantly be rubbing Marmite into the knees of my jeans, or scuffing up my sneakers with a Brillo pad. You can't just make one thing feel real: it has to be everything."