Halle Berry admits to pranking fans with 'wedding photo'

Halle Berry has confirmed a "wedding photo" she recently posted online was meant to be a joke.

The Bruised actress took to Instagram on Saturday to post a snap of her kissing boyfriend Van Hunt inside a church with an idyllic beach setting in the background.

"well...IT'S OFFICIAL!" she wrote in the caption, before adding in the following slide, "It's 2022!"

But after many of her celebrity friends sent her congratulatory messages, Halle took to the platform on Sunday night to clarify that her original post was meant as "some New Year's Day fun".

"We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts! Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated (sic)," the 55-year-old wrote, adding the hashtags #nomoreswipes4me and #Januaryfoolsday.

In response, Octavia Spencer confessed she had been convinced by Halle's latest loved-up snaps with Van.

"Omgggggg. I am people!!!!!! So funny," she wrote, to which the star replied, "We appreciate your sense of humor. Love you Octavia."

Meanwhile, Questlove posted a string of angry face emojis, and Halle responded, "It was funny tho. We love you man!"