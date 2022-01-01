RuPaul wants Olsen twins to play him in biopic

RuPaul has joked he wants the Olsen twins to play him in a biopic.

The 61-year-old presenter recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the 14th season of his drag competition show, RuPaul's Drag Race.

During a segment called Burning Questions, the entertainer was asked a range of questions about his life, including what word makes him laugh the most, his opinions on glitter, and what his name would be if it weren't RuPaul.

After recalling the "worst thing" he did in the '80s, the drag queen was asked who he would want to play him in a movie about his life.

"The Olsen twins," the star joked, causing DeGeneres to double over in laughter.

The host then asked the Cover Girl singer who he would want to play his love interest in the biopic.

"Oh, little baby Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin," he quipped.

Former child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have steered clear of Hollywood since founding their luxury fashion label The Row in 2006.