Jimmy Fallon had breakthrough Covid-19 case over holidays

Jimmy Fallon battled a "breakthrough" case of Covid-19 over the Christmas period.

The Tonight Show host shared his diagnosis via Instagram on Monday, clarifying that he had a mild case and was fully vaccinated.

"Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for COVID," the comedian wrote beneath a photo of him sitting alone in an office wearing a surgical mask.

"I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed," he continued, adding: "Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job."

The 47-year-old Saturday Night Live star signed off by joking about the isolation room that the network had provided him, which featured the iconic, "What'chu talkin' 'bout, Willis?" line from the sitcom Diff'rent Strokes.