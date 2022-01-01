Betty White's agent denies her death was related to Covid-19 booster

Betty White’s longtime agent, Jeff Witjas, has denied rumours suggesting she died from Covid-19 vaccine complications.



On Monday, Witjas addressed social media posts that claimed the iconic actress had received a Covid-19 booster on 28 December.



Posts falsely stated that the Golden Girls star told fans to “eat healthy and get all of your vaccines, I just got boosted today,” prior to her death.



"Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” he said in a statement to The Associated Press. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicised — that is not the life she lived."



Witjas added that the Hot in Cleveland star "never said that regarding the booster" and reiterated that she "died of natural causes (and) did not have the booster three days before she died”.



White’s death was announced on New Year’s Eve, weeks shy of her 100th birthday.