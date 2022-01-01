Keanu Reeves in talks to star in Leonardo DiCaprio's The Devil in the White City

Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming Hulu series, The Devil in the White City.



According to a report by Deadline, the 57-year-old actor is in negotiations to appear in the DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese-backed project. The series would mark Reeves's first major television role.



The drama is based on the 2003 book of the same name by Erik Larson. It tells the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Henry H. Holmes, and is set during the 1893 Chicago World's Fair.



Editors at Deadline describe the show as a story that "takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance, and mystery in the gilded age".



The Don't Look Up star originally bought the rights to the book in 2010 and the proposed casting marks a major step forward for the project.



In 2019, executives at the streaming service announced it had picked up the series and added executive producers Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson, and Stacey Sher to the team.