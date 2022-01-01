Seth Meyers cancels talk show for a week after testing positive for Covid-19

Seth Meyers has cancelled this week's Late Night with Seth Meyers tapings after testing positive for Covid-19.



In a statement posted to Twitter, the 48-year-old comedian explained that he had tested positive for the virus but had mild symptoms.



"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!)," the Saturday Night Live alum wrote. "The good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)"



He added that he decided to cancel "the rest of the shows this week," before hinting that next week's shows would be done remotely. "So tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"



The comedian had been one of the last late-night hosts to bring back audiences and return to recording in-studio.



Meyers' diagnosis comes a day after fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 over the Christmas period, as a wave of cases hit New York City, where both shows are recorded.