Lupita Nyong'o tests positive for Covid-19

Lupita Nyong'o has tested positive for Covid-19.



The 38-year-old Oscar-winning actress announced that she had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday via Twitter.



"I too have tested positive for COVID-19," the Black Panther star wrote, referring to other big-name stars who recently tested positive for the virus amid a spike in cases due to the Omicron variant. "I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well."



She concluded by encouraging fans to "please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness," adding the hashtag #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.



Nyong'o was due to do press for her latest film, The 355, a spy thriller that hits theatres on Friday. After announcing that she had tested positive, she dropped out of virtual press appearances with co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, and Sebastian Stan.