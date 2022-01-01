Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney donate $13,000 in honour of Wrexham player's late son

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney donated $13,500 (£10,000) to a stillbirth charity after Wrexham player Jordan Davies lost his son.

In December, soccer star Davies and his girlfriend Kelsey Edwards announced that their son was "born sleeping". Over the weekend, the couple set up a GoFundMe page to raise money in support of Sands, the leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity in the country.

"Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on the 14th December 2021. The support we received during this time was amazing. The butterfly suite at the Wrexham Maelor is available exclusively for grieving families and is funded by Sands UK," they wrote on the fundraising page. "We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout."

Reynolds and McElhenney, who purchased the Welsh soccer club, Wrexham AFC, in early 2021, contributed to the fundraiser with their wives Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson. Alongside their donation, they wrote the message, "Rob, Kaitlin, Ryan and Blake For Arthur. Sending love to you all."