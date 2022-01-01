Gal Gadot admits Imagine cover 'was in poor taste'

Gal Gadot has reflected on her viral cover of Imagine, calling the move "in poor taste."



Speaking to InStyle, the 36-year-old actress discussed the controversial video, which stitched together clips of celebrities singing lines from the John Lennon classic at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.



"I was calling Kristen (Wiig) and I was like, 'Listen, I want to do this thing.' The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here (to the U.S.) in the same way," the Red Notice star recalled. "I was seeing where everything was headed.



"But (the video) was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing," she continued. "It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bulls-eye, right?"



In October, Gadot took the stage at the Elle Women in Hollywood event, where she sang the classic after accepting an award.



"I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that (event) was a delightful opportunity to do that," she said of poking fun at herself.