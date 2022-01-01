Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard split

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard have reportedly split after three years of marriage.



The model and New York Giants wide receiver tied the knot in March 2018 and are parents to daughters Cali, three, and Cassie, two.



However, editors at Us Weekly have now reported that the former couple has parted ways, with Shepard filing for divorce in June 2021.



"They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other," a source told the publication.



Representatives for Chanel and Sterling have not yet commented on the news.



The fashion star regularly shares updates about her daughters on social media, and in November, posted a sweet snap of the girls hugging.



"Everyday is a blessing with them. Thank you my babies for being so much joy in my life," she wrote in the caption.



Chanel and Sterling got engaged in December 2017.