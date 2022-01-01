Brittany Daniel reveals she welcomed baby using twin sister's donor egg

Brittany Daniel has revealed she welcomed a baby using her sister's donor egg.

The Sweet Valley High actress announced last October that she and husband Adam Touni had become parents to a daughter named Hope Rose Touni, who was born via surrogate.

In a new interview with People, Brittany credited her identical twin Cynthia for making her motherhood dreams come true.

"I just let out this primal cry. The entire room was bawling because they just all knew what we had been through," the 45-year-old recalled of Hope's birth, while Cynthia added that she had no hesitation over donating eggs to her sibling. "I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her. I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we've always shared everything, so why not this?"

Brittany was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2011 and underwent chemotherapy. After recovering from the treatment, she discovered that her fertility had been affected, and after three unsuccessful attempts at in vitro fertilisation (IVF) using Cynthia's eggs, she investigated surrogacy.

"I thought I might have to wrap my head around not being a mom in this lifetime. I fought so hard to get there, and I was so scared it wasn't going to happen," The Game star reflected.

Elsewhere in the chat, Cynthia explained that she met Hope for the first time in December.

"I just felt like the aunt. And that is really special," she added.