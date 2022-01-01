Halle Bailey: It was a shocker being cast as Ariel

Halle Bailey says landing the role of Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid' was a real "shocker".

The 21-year-old singer-and-actress - who is best known as one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle - has been cast in the titular role in the upcoming remake of the 1990 animated Disney classic.

And the 'Grown-ish' star has admitted she found it "surreal" being invited to audition for the role because she does not look anything like the character.

Speaking on Beyonce's mom Tina Lawson's Facebook show 'Talks with Mama Tina', Halle said: “Getting that role felt very surreal.

"It was much of a shocker for me. Even when I was asked to audition, I looked at it and I was like, 'Me? For Ariel?'

"My image of Ariel that I’ve had is the red hair, the pale skin and the tail, and she was amazing to me. I loved her, like we all did. But that’s what I’ve seen her as for so long.”

When it came to the day of her audition, Halle was trembling with nerves.

She recalled: "I remember being so scared and so nervous.

“I’m just like, ‘I can’t believe I’m even gonna go for this.'"

But once she got over her impostor syndrome, Halle admitted it was a "beautiful experience" filming the movie.

She continued: "Going into the filming process, I had to learn and say to myself that you can do it and it’s okay, and that my sister is here, and she was. It was just a beautiful experience for me to kind of spread my wings in that way."

Halle loved getting to "reinvent Ariel" and is "grateful" she had the opportunity to inspire other young Black and brown children.

She concluded: "But [I'm] so grateful that I kind of get to reinvent Ariel and show other young, beautiful Black and brown children that hey, you can be this too. You are magical and mythical and all of the wonderful things in between as well.”