Lily Collins once tried to snatch flowers from Princess Diana

Lily Collins has recalled when she met Princess Diana and tried to snatch flowers out of her hands.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host showed the 32-year-old actress a photo of her as a child meeting Princess Diana and Prince Charles. He detailed the story and asked if it was true.

"I have been told that this is what happened," the Emily in Paris star began. "That's my mom and my dad and I, and it's a Prince's Trust event and I'm giving Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back."

Collins claimed that "all the air was sucked out of the room" after the incident, but joked she wasn't punished because she was wearing "a cute dress".

The actress, who is the child of Genesis drummer Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, shared another incident where she nearly got in trouble with the royals.

"I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to kind of throw something at him, like, throw a toy telephone at his head," she recalled. "Which again, all the air was sucked out of the room."

The comedian asked how old she was when that happened, and she replied two years old. Collins added that she was around the royal family so often due to her father's work with the Prince's Trust.

"I just went along for the ride, and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a two-year-old," she quipped.