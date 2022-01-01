Chris Noth cameo cut from And Just Like That... finale following sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth's cameo has reportedly been cut from the final episode of And Just Like That... following the sexual assault allegations made against him.

The 67-year-old's character, Mr. Big, died in the first episode of the Sex and the City revival series but was reportedly set to make a brief appearance in the finale.

Multiple reports state that the scene has been cut after multiple accusations of sexual assault surfaced against the Golden Globe nominee. HBO Max officials have not commented on the matter.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter claims that in the final episode, Noth's character was set to appear next to Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie, as she scattered his ashes in Paris. Producers allegedly cut the cameo after the accusations as they felt the scene still worked without the actor's cameo.

Four women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the actor late last year. The claims led to Noth being dropped by his agents and losing his role in The Equalizer. He vehemently denied the allegations from the first two accusers, calling them "categorically false".

Parker and her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded to the claims in a joint statement which read, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."