Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire from TV

Gordon Ramsay has no desire to retire from television.



During an interview with Thrillist, the 55-year-old celebrity chef addressed whether he would be "slowing down" as he gets older.



"You have not seen the end of me. Do not underestimate the power of an old man," the Kitchen Nightmares host joked before addressing whether he would continue his show Hell's Kitchen, set to go into its 21st season.



"Can I keep going? I got consumed in this business in my early 40s. And then, how do I claw time back to become super strong and fit?" he said. "I started taking up triathlons and I did my first Ironman at the age of 43 in Hawaii. And so now at 55, I'm fit as a fiddle. And I can go for another 30 seasons. Trust me."



Ramsay went on to share that he has more career ambitions to accomplish, including more collaborations with fellow celebrity chef Bobby Flay.



"I'd make him cook off with me first and I know I would cook him under the table, head start included," he continued, adding that the two have not worked together due to scheduling issues. "Bobby, I'm waiting!"