Emma Watson jokes about Emma Roberts photo mix-up in Harry Potter reunion special

Emma Watson has addressed the fact that producers of the new Harry Potter reunion special mistakenly used a throwback photo of Emma Roberts instead of her.



Eagle-eyed fans noticed an image of Roberts as a child appeared as Watson discussed her childhood during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, which aired on Saturday.



The Little Women actress poked fun at the mistake via Instagram on Wednesday by sharing the photo, which shows Roberts wearing Minnie Mouse ears as a child.



"I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts (laughing emoji) #emmasistersforever," she simply wrote in the caption.



The Scream Queens star responded by sharing Watson's post on her Instagram Stories and writing, "Haha! I don't believe that! @emmawatson," with kiss emojis.



Officials at HBO Max, who made the special, addressed the error on Monday and assured fans they had corrected the mistake and uploaded a new version of the special.



"Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention," producers for the special said in a statement to Deadline. "New version is up now."



Watson reunited with her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint during the special, which also featured appearances from Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, and Gary Oldman.