Larsa and Scottie Pippen finalise divorce

Larsa and Scottie Pippen are officially divorced.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and basketball icon wed in 1997 and share four children - Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and 13-year-old Sophia.

However, attorney David J. Glass confirmed to editors at Us Weekly on Wednesday that Larsa, 47, and Scottie had finalised their divorce.

"I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalised on December 15, 2021," he told the outlet.

"All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully co-parenting their remaining minor children."

Scottie, 56, originally filed for divorce in 2016, though later dropped the proceedings, with Larsa filing again in 2018.