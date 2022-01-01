Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by Covid-19 diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for Covid-19.

During a video chat for the latest episode of The View on Wednesday, the comedy star revealed that she had recently been diagnosed with coronavirus, despite being vaccinated against the disease.

"I was all excited and, you know, they have to test us, and so they sent people to test me, and they tested me, and it was like, 'Oh no, you're not coming back. We're not sending anybody to your house. You have corona.' And it was like, 'Wait, what?'" she recalled, adding that "it was a shock" as she was "triple vaxxed".

"But that's the thing about the Omicron, you just don't know where it is. You don't know where it is, who's got it, who's passing it. It's one of those things where you think, 'I've done everything I was supposed to do.'"

Elsewhere in the chat, Whoopi urged her fans to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"It doesn't stop Omicron, and that's the problem with a variant, because it gets stronger and does different stuff to you. So, you know, unless everybody gets vaccinated, this is what we're going to be facing for the next, you know, little while," the 66-year-old added.