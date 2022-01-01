Caitriona Balfe determined to protect son from Outlander conspiracy theorists

Caitriona Balfe doesn't intend to share much information about her first child as she wants to protect him from the Outlander "crazies".

The fantasy series has a passionate fanbase and there is a small section of fans who are obsessed with the theory that Balfe and Sam Heughan, who play Claire and Jamie Fraser in the show, are dating in real life and that Balfe's son is actually Heughan's.

The Irish actress explained during a cover interview with Vanity Fair magazine that she wants to do all she can to protect her son from these obsessive followers.

"When you have a kid, you become really protective," she said. "I don't want those crazies - because that's what they are - I just don't want them talking about him. It's sad, because you meet the loveliest people who are fans of the show and they're super supportive and they do the nicest things - and then you have that little thing, which just taints it."

The 42-year-old shocked fans when she announced on social media in August that she had given birth to a baby boy, her first child with husband Anthony McGill.

Revealing the lengths fans go to prove their theory, Balfe told the magazine someone called up the church where she married McGill in 2019 as they didn't believe the marriage was real. She also heard that private investigators had been hired to "solve" the case and prove that she is in a relationship with Heughan.

Explaining why she didn't publicly announce her pregnancy, the star said, "I'm a very open person. It's not like I was hiding my pregnancy. Everybody at work knew, all of my friends knew, anyone I came into contact with in my life knew. But in terms of putting that out there, I don't see the value in that. I think there's certain things that are nice to have for yourself."