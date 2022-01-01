Paris Jackson eyes superhero or supervillain role

Paris Jackson wants to be cast as a "superhero or a supervillain".

The 23-year-old actress-and-musician – who is the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe – has revealed her aspiration to star in a Marvel or DC blockbuster.

She said: “I want to be a superhero or a supervillain.

“I grew up reading the comics with my brothers. Every time a new Marvel film comes out, we go as a family to watch it … they haven’t let anyone down since 2009.”

The 'American Horror Stories' star "grew up on Marvel", but would be happy to join The DC Multiverse.

She added to Variety: “I don’t think it’s either one or the other.

“I just think that they’re different. I don’t think one is like necessarily better than the other. Marvel is what I grew up on. It’s like comparing The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. They’re very different.”

Meanwhile, Paris recently revealed her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, helped her with her ‘American Horror Stories’ audition.

The actress stars in the FX series, which is a spin-off of the main ‘American Horror Story’ universe, and called on her godfather and acting icon for help for her audition.

Macaulay joined the FX universe for the 10th season of the main series, and so Paris knew she could confide in him to give her advice.

She said: "They were very, very uptight about the NDAs and things like that. But I did figure, he signed an NDA, he's in the ‘AHS’ family. I feel like if I could tell anyone, it would be him."

Paris plays mean girl Maya in the first two episodes of ‘American Horror Stories’, and her character comes face-to-face with the franchise's iconic Murder House.

And before landing her role, she learned from Macaulay to “overdo” parts of her audition to make them more “theatrical”.

She added: “He said overdo it at certain points. Kind of like, overact and kind of make it theatrical."

Paris also said she and her godfather exchanged behind-the-scenes photos with each other from their respective ‘AHS’ sets.

She said: "I sent him a picture of my face covered in blood and then he sent me a picture of blood in his hair. It was cute."

The ‘Home Alone’ star has been a longtime friend to Paris, and said back in 2018 he was “protective” of the actress.

Macaulay – who is also godfather to Paris’ brothers, Prince and Blanket – said: "I am close with Paris. I'm going to warn you now I am very protective of her so just lookout. I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me.”